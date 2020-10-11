New EO takes stock of Brahmotsavam arrangements

Jawahar Reddy inspects arrangements in mada streets for daily processions

The new TTD Executive Officer, K.S. Jawahar Reddy, on Sunday took stock of the arrangements made for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence here on October 16.

During his maiden inspections, he went round the mada streets and personally supervised the arrangements being made for the daily processions of Malayappa Swamy on various vahanams.

Mr. Reddy, who was very particular with regard to the strict implementation of COVID-19 health protocol during the festival period, enquired about the steps taken for ensuring proper physical distancing among devotees when they congregate at the galleries to witness the processions, the entry and exit points of the mada streets and galleries and provision of sanitiser for physical hygiene.

Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy apprised him about the circular markings made at the galleries as part of the proposed seating arrangements besides the other precautionary measures taken for the benefit of the devout.

Mr. Reddy also visited the Vahana mandapam from where the processions are scheduled to commence.

CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, ASP Muni Ramaiah, Additional CVSO Sivakumar Reddy and senior officials of various departments were present.