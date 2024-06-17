ADVERTISEMENT

New EO swings into action, holds marathon meetings with various TTD departments

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Give priority in addressing the hardships faced by the visiting pilgrims and focus more on the maintenance of hygiene, urges J. Shyamala Rao

The Hindu Bureau

TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao overseeing the sale of laddus at the counters on Monday.

A day after being appointed as the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, J. Shyamala Rao on Monday organised a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments, including the temple, annadanam, reception, health and engineering officials, and took stock of the situation.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The marathon meeting was conducted at Gokulam rest house along with the Joint Executive Officers (JEOs) Goutami, Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore and other senior officials.

He reviewed at length various formats adopted in the darshan of the deity, their timings, procedure taken in the release of online darshan and seva tickets, advance reservation and current booking of accommodation, and the progress of various engineering works.    

Reminding them of the strong emotional bonding which the devotees have for the temple, he urged the officials to give priority in addressing the hardships faced by the visiting pilgrims and focus more on the maintenance of hygiene. He also directed the JEOs to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), set-up a feedback mechanism along with a timeline and checklist for every department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rao, who already made his intentions clear about providing quality food to the devotees under the free meals scheme, also inspected the nithya annaprasadam complex and had a taste of the meals served. Later he inspected the laddu counters, various guest houses atop the town and also interacted with the pilgrims to have first-hand information regarding the sale of laddus, availability of accommodation, and the process involved in the refund of caution deposits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US