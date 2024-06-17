GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New EO swings into action, holds marathon meetings with various TTD departments

Give priority in addressing the hardships faced by the visiting pilgrims and focus more on the maintenance of hygiene, urges J. Shyamala Rao

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao overseeing the sale of laddus at the counters on Monday.

TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao overseeing the sale of laddus at the counters on Monday.

A day after being appointed as the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, J. Shyamala Rao on Monday organised a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments, including the temple, annadanam, reception, health and engineering officials, and took stock of the situation.  

The marathon meeting was conducted at Gokulam rest house along with the Joint Executive Officers (JEOs) Goutami, Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore and other senior officials.

He reviewed at length various formats adopted in the darshan of the deity, their timings, procedure taken in the release of online darshan and seva tickets, advance reservation and current booking of accommodation, and the progress of various engineering works.    

Reminding them of the strong emotional bonding which the devotees have for the temple, he urged the officials to give priority in addressing the hardships faced by the visiting pilgrims and focus more on the maintenance of hygiene. He also directed the JEOs to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), set-up a feedback mechanism along with a timeline and checklist for every department.

Mr. Rao, who already made his intentions clear about providing quality food to the devotees under the free meals scheme, also inspected the nithya annaprasadam complex and had a taste of the meals served. Later he inspected the laddu counters, various guest houses atop the town and also interacted with the pilgrims to have first-hand information regarding the sale of laddus, availability of accommodation, and the process involved in the refund of caution deposits.

