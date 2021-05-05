New electronics policy to aid women empowerment

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 00:17 IST

It offers incentives to the manufacturers keen on expanding operations in the State

The State Cabinet on Tuesday has approved the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Policy 2021-24, which facilitates creation of world-class electronics manufacturing infrastructure to offer a host of incentives to reduce the cost of doing business in the State.

In a statement, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, G. Jaya Lakshmi, said the policy was aimed at transforming the State into a global hub for electronics manufacturing, with a focus on the manufacturing value chain-assembly operations, electronics components manufacturing, research and development, semiconductor and display fabrication.

The salient features of the policy framework, she said, included promotion of world class greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) namely YSR EMC being developed at Kopparthy in Kadapa district, introduction of a production-linked incentive scheme in the greenfield clusters which dovetails with the Central schemes and incentivises electronics manufacturers who wants to expand their operations in the State and increase their production, leading to higher employment generation.

Job creation

She said the State was expected to benefit from this scheme by creating at least 39,000 direct jobs in the electronics manufacturing sector. A majority of these jobs would create women workforce, thus contributing to women empowerment.

Ms. Jaya Lakshmi said the department was currently engaging with major electronics manufacturers for establishment of their facilities in the State, with a potential of generating 20,000 direct jobs. She said the department was confident that the policy would expedite the grounding of investments and provide jobs to people of the State.