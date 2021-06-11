‘New educational policy not in State’s interests’

SRIKAKULAM

11 June 2021 00:17 IST

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Srikakulam district president Majji Madanmohan on Thursday urged public representatives to raise their voice in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament against the new National Education Policy-2020, alleging that it would deny children of their rights in many ways.

He submitted memoranda separately to Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and Rajam MLA Kambala Jogulu and said that many primary schools would be closed with the plan to merge some primary sections with upper primary and high schools. He added that both Telugu and English medium of instruction should continue simultaneously as teaching in the mother tongue was essential for children to understand the basics of every subject.

Advertising

Advertising

APTF leaders Pilla Tirupati Rao and Murapaka Venkataramana urged the government to take the opinion of the teachers’ unions before implementing the NEP in the State.