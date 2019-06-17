New education policy in the offing, says Minister

The government will come up with a new education policy with a view to revamping the existing system and reducing the dropout rate from schools, according to Education Minister A. Suresh.

A draft policy was prepared by taking inputs from various sections to improve the general enrolment ratio and give a facelift to over 45,000 State-run schools, Mr. Suresh told the media here on Sunday.

The highlight of the olicy would be the ‘Ammavodi’ scheme under which ₹15,000 per annum would be provided. A fee regulation commission would be set up to end fleecing by private schools, he added.

Grading of schools

“All private schools will be graded based on the quality of education and infrastructure available,” the Minister said.

Three batches of IIIT students of Ongole campus, which were currently based on the Idupalapaya campus because of delay in developing infrastructure, would be shifted from the new academic year, he said.

The Universities Act would be amended to facilitate the full-fledged functioning of the Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu University from Pernamita on the city outskirts, he added.

DSC counselling

Counselling for DSC-2018 candidates, which was affected because of the election code, would be completed soon, he said.