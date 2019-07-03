New DRM takes charge, lists priorities

S.S. Srinivas, an IRTS officer, took over as Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur. Mr. Srinivas, who was OSD for South Coastal Railway earlier, succeeded V.G. Bhooma following his transfer.

Soon after taking the charge, Mr. Srinivas said that safety, punctuality and cleanliness, the core focus areas of the Indian Railways, would be his priority. The DRM said that the division would accord the highest priority to passenger amenities and safety.

The Guntur Railway Station, which has been given a complete makeover, would get four escalators and four lifts which would ease the burden on passengers. Efforts would be made to get a new train between Chennai and Hyderabad, passing through Guntur. The railway hospital would be developed so as to cater to the general public as well, he said.

Bhooma leaves a mark

Ms. Bhooma, who headed the Guntur Railway Division for nearly two years, has left her mark in the division. The Guntur Division has several firsts during her tenure beginning from being the first in the country to have a formidable ramp chain, first to get platinum rating, first to implement E office and implementing 100 per cent LED lighting.

During her tenure, works relating to Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line gained momentum and land acquisition has almost been completed except for a stretch near Vinukonda, Guntur-Tenali doubling works have been completed and electrification of Nadikudi-Macherla and Tenali-Repalle railway lines have been taken up.

The Guntur Railway Station has been given a complete makeover with additional entry and exit routes and clear parking lots.