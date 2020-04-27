New dress code forgovt. school students

The government has decided to change the dress code and colour of students of classes 6 to 10 classes in all government schools in the State. The new rule will come into force from this academic year.
The decision, which is likely to be announced in day or two, was taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting with School Education Department officials on Monday.
Principal Secretary (School Education) Budithi Rajashekar said the change in dress code would come into effect from this academic year and the exact colour of the school uniform would announced soon.
The government would distribute the new uniforms to all students studying in government, aided, municipal and panchayat raj, tribal and social welfare schools in the State.
