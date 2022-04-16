New DPR puts cost of Vizag Metro Rail project at ₹14,309 crore

It covers a distance of 76.9 km and comprises 54 stops

The new Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Vizag Metro Rail project, which has been prepared keeping in view the increasing population and future needs of the Port City, will soon be submitted to the government, according to U.J.M. Rao, Managing Director of the A.P. Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

As per the new DPR, the project is estimated to cost ₹14,309 crore. It spans over 76.9 km and comprises 54 stops and includes two depots.

Mr. Rao was delivering a talk on ‘Vizag Metro Rail - Smart Public Transport’, organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), here on Saturday.

Three corridors

“There will be three corridors – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport, Gurudwara Junction to Old Post Office, and Thatichetlapalem to Rama Krishna Beach, covering a distance of 76.90 km, he said.

Mr. Rao said there might be a few more changes before the final plan was approved, and that the government was keen on implementing the project as early as possible.

He said commute by metro rail would save time and cost, besides being eco-friendly and safe. “There is an uptick in the GDP in the cities that have metro rail facility,” Mr. Rao observed.

PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman P.L.K. Murthy, vice-chairman R.P. Sharma, and secretary M.K.V.L. Narasimham, and PRSI South India vice-president U.S. Sharma and treasurer N.V. Narasimham were present.