New DMHO for Chittoor as COVID scene worsens

District tops in the number of deaths due to virus

The Principal Secretary to Government (CH&FW) on Thursday issued orders posting U. Sreehari, Civil Surgeon Specialist, Joint director (Child Health Immunisation), as the new District Medical and Health Officer of Chittoor district.

The appointment comes in the wake of alarming number of COVID cases in the district, which is inching closer to 1.7-lakh followed by 1,137 deaths. While Chittoor tops the State in the number of casualties, it ranks second when it comes to positive cases.

On Thursday, the district recorded 3,185 new cases, the highest in the second wave, and 15 deaths. The officials said the positivity rate was also close to 35%, while the daily tests at present is yet to cross the 10,000-mark.

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Wednesday had to halt payment of salaries to staff in five key departments involved in the 6th phase of fever survey in Srikalahasti, Satyavedu, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle and Tamballapalle mandals.

After the death of 11 patients due to interruption in the oxygen supply at SVRR Hospital in Tirupati on May 10, a fear gripped people and officials on COVID duty. Apart from the surge in the number patients going to COVID hospitals, vying for oxygen beds, the COVID Care Centres in the district are also filling up with patients.

Though COVID hospitals are functioning at Madanapalle, Kuppam and Palamaner for the western mandals, in case of emergency, the patients admitted there have to be shifted to the State COVID hospital and its subsidiary units in Tirupati.