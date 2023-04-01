New Divisional Commercial Manager of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway assumes charge

April 01, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mohammad Ali Khan, An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, took charge as Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), here on Friday.

Prior to this new assignment, Ali Khan served as Assistant Commercial Manager in Vijayawada. He also worked as Assistant Commercial Manager (ACM) in Guntakal, Nanded and Guntur divisions.

Mr. Ali Khan was conferred with IRTS in 2017, and subsequently promoted as Divisional Commercial Manager. During his service he has received many awards for his extraordinary services, said the SCR officials in a release.

