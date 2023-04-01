HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Divisional Commercial Manager of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway assumes charge

April 01, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammad Ali Khan, An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, took charge as Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), here on Friday.

Prior to this new assignment, Ali Khan served as Assistant Commercial Manager in Vijayawada. He also worked as Assistant Commercial Manager (ACM) in Guntakal, Nanded and Guntur divisions.

Mr. Ali Khan was conferred with IRTS in 2017, and subsequently promoted as Divisional Commercial Manager. During his service he has received many awards for his extraordinary services, said the SCR officials in a release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.