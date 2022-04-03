New districts will ensure speedy growth of north Andhra region, opine MLAs

A view of Parvatipuram, the headquarters of the new district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 03, 2022 02:27 IST

New set-up brings administration to the doorstep of people, says Sidiri

Several Ministers, MLAs and MLCs of the North Andhra region on Saturday said that new administrative set up with the formation of new districts and divisions would pave the way for the speedy development of all the districts.

The Andhra Pradesh government has created Parvatipuram district and revenue divisions at Bobbili and Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. Palasa of Srikakulam district has also been made a revenue division as the Palakonda revenue division from the district has been merged with Parvatipuram district.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju, who represents the Palasa Assembly constituency, says the division will ensure decentralisation and administration at the doorstep of people. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is very keen on decentralisation and it is evident with the creation of ward and village secretariats. The formation of new districts and divisions will ensure prompt services quickly to people,” he tells The Hindu.

Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao says the creation of Parvatipuram district is a historic decision which will ensure speedy development of the backward areas of the new district. Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu says the dream of Bobbili people to have their own division has become a reality after many decades. “Bobbili town has all the basic infrastructure to become the headquarters for a division. But the successive governments ignored it. Finally, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has understood the importance of the demand and accepted it. The people of Bobbili are thankful to him,” he says.

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao says, “In the current scenario, many towns are located far away from their respective district headquarters. With the creation of 13 additional districts, the Collector and SP offices become quite accessible located within a 50 km distance.”

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar has thanked the Chief Minister for continuing the Etcherla Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district although it is part of Vizianagaram Parliamentary segment as per the wish of the local people.