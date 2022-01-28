New districts will ensure decentralisation: Dadi

Visakhapatnam

28 January 2022 01:05 IST

It will make administration easier, he says

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has created history bydeciding to carve out13 new districts intheState, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State general secretary and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said.

The decision is in line with the government’s focus on decentralisation of administration, and it would help make district headquarters more accessible to people, he said.

Addressing apress meeton Thursday, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said that the last districts to be formed in the State were Ongole in 1970 and Vizianagaram in 1979.“Similar to howN.T. Rama Raohad established mandals and took administration within the reach of the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy set up the village secretariat setup, and appointed a volunteer for every 50 households thus bringing the administration to the doorstep of villagers,” he said.

“The new districts, as announced by the Governor, would start functioning from Ugadi. Though the Central government had issued a notification in January 2020 for enumeration of population, the processis yet to begin,” Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said.

He said that there were no restrictions on formation of new districts except that the boundaries of cities and villages should not be altered till completion of the enumeration process..