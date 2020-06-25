New districts’ talk creates flutterin Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The State government’s proposal to make parliamentary constituencies as districts has led to an uproar in several parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts with several public representatives, academicians and representatives of non-governmental organisations joining hands to step up pressure on the government to modify the proposal to minimise inconvenience to people of these parts.

Though the government’s intention is to bring the administration to the doorstep of people, it could lead to economic imbalances between the districts, say experts.

Currently, Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies, part of the Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency, are major industrial hubs in Srikakulam district. They have been flourishing areas compared with the remaining eight Assembly segments of Srikakulam district. Centres of learning such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and GMRIT, major pharmaceutical industries such as Aurobindo Pharma and Reddy’s Laboratory, and sugar and jute factories will become part of Vizianagaram district if the proposal is implemented.

‘Announce package’

Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University former Vice-Chancellor Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai felt that there would not be any progress in Srikakulam district. “The government should announce a special financial package for Srikakulam district to develop industries and establish educational institutions in other areas when Etcherla and Rajam are included in Vizianagaram district,” he added.

Former MP of Parvatipuram DVG Sankara Rao urged the government to make Parvatipuram, which is part of the the Araku parliamentary, a separate district.

“People Parvatipuram of Vizianagarm district and Palakonda of Srikakulam district will be put to inconvenience as there is no direct access and public transport system to Araku. The government should take the opinion of all the stakeholders,” he added.

Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi leaders G.V.Ramana Rao, Vangala Dali Naidu saidthe association would approach court since the proposal would defeat the concept of decentralisation and make life miserable to more than 4 lakh people of the area. “The government should continue Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district if it cannot make it a separate district. We also willing to be part of neighbouring Srikakulam district instead of the proposed Araku district,” said Dalinaidu, spokesperson of the samithi.