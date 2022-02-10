New districts should come into effect from Ugadi: CM

VIJAYAWADA

10 February 2022 23:11 IST

Examine objections, leave no scope for confusion, he tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new revenue districts would come into effect with Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) beginning to function from there from Ugadi.He stated that the Collectors and SPs of the existing districts would be sent to the new ones, and instructed the officials to identify temporary buildings for setting up the Collectorates before permanent infrastructure is created and employees are allotted.Also, he wanted the objections being submitted by the public to be closely examined.Addressing a review meeting on the formation of new districts on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the officials should speak to those who opposed the carving out of a particular district so that the air of misgivings would be cleared.There should be no confusion in any aspect once the new districts come into effect, he added.The officials said due focus was laid on dividing the Zilla Parishads and the legal issues that might crop up in the process.Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, DGP Gautam Sawang and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad were present.

