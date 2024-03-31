ADVERTISEMENT

New districts in Andhra Pradesh helped tribal people in many ways: YSRCP candidate

March 31, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Gumma Thanuja Rani said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s decision to create new districts was a great help for tribal people.

K Srinivasa Rao

YSR Congress Party’s Araku MP candidate Gumma Thanuja Rani said that the creation of new districts such as Parvatipuram-Manyam, ASR District helped tribal people in many ways as they were getting government services in a hassle free manner. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s decision to create new districts was a great help for tribal people.

Dr. Thanuja Rani who is a doctor by profession attended for a review meeting organized by Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy a couple of days ago. Speaking to media, she said that YSRCP was very strong in entire tribal belt while hoping that she would be elected to Parliament with a thumping majority. Dr.Thanuja assured to concentrate on the development of Saluru Parvatipuram, Kurupam and Palakonda constituencies which are also part of Araku Parliamentary segment.

