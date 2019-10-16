New dimension to police force

Four medical practitioners, 11 engineering graduates and three post- graduates – the 2018 batch of probationary DSPs, who completed their induction training and took part in the passing-out parade on Wednesday, presents an interesting mix.

B. Ravi Kiran from Srikakulam district, who was working as civil assistant surgeon before opting for the APPSC; D. Bala Chandra Reddy from Kadapa district; T.D. Yashwanth from Prakasam; and K. Sravathi Roy from Visakhapatnam chose to shun the stethoscope and the surgical knife for a career in the Police Department.

And they have come out with flying colours during the rigorous induction training programme. Among them, Dr. Ravi Kiran bagged the honour for best all-rounder and Dr. Yashwanth bagged the award for best indoor.

Many of the probationary officers are in their 30s and had worked in various government and private sectors.

Bezawada M. Jayaramprasad worked as inspector in the I-T Department, Y. Madhava Reddy was a station fire officer and V. Naga Krishna Chaitanya worked as senior section engineer in the Indian Railways. The batch also has 11 women officers, presenting a new dimension to the police force.

Y. Jessy Prasanthi from Tirupati is a daughter of an inspector and S. Sireesha from Kurnool is an engineering graduate. Shanu Shaik from Chittoor worked as District Tribal Welfare Officer and as an IPO in the Industries Department.

“The batch of 2018 probationary DSPs is a special one since it is the first after bifurcation of the State. Notwithstanding the absence of a full-time police academy, we strived to impart best training to this batch at the Police Training College in Anantapur and we hope that we will have our own police academy in the future,” said IGP (Training ) N. Sanjay.