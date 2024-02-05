ADVERTISEMENT

New DIG for Kurnool takes charge

February 05, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Ch. Vijayarao taking charge as the new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kurnool range, on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Ch. Vijayarao, a 2010 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kurnool range at his chambers, here on Monday, replacing Mr. Senthil Kumar, who was transferred to the State Octopus wing.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vijayarao said that the posting in Kurnool was a big opportunity for him to serve the region of Rayalaseema, already having served as the Assault Commander of the Greyhounds in Anantapur in 2013. “Focus will be on protecting law and order, besides maintaining friendly policing administration. The entire police force would be made to work as a team to achieve effective results,” he said. He added that given the ensuing elections, the police would be placed on high alert all over the Kurnool range.

Meanwhile, all the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kadapa, Kurnool, and Annamayya districts met Mr. Vijayarao and congratulated.

