New dialysis centre inaugurated in Kadiri Government Area Hospital

MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad, on Wednesday, inaugurated a new dialysis centre at the Government Area Hospital in Kadiri town of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Venkataprasad said that it had come to his notice that several patients were suffering from kidney-related diseases in the Kadiri area, thus, responding to public appeals, the State government has provided four dialysis machines to aid kidney-affected patients.

Authorities at the Kadiri Government Hospital said that at present there are 14 beds, through which about 60 patients are being treated daily. A machine for HIV diagnosis tests was initiated at the ART centre in the hospital, officials added.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Tippendra Naik, hospital Superintendent Mohammed Hussain, medical, paramedical staff, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders took part in the programme.

