Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi - Vizag AP Express to run on diverted route on November 9 and 13

Train no. 02806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam AP Express, leaving New Delhi on November 9 and 13, will run on diverted route via Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh, Raygada and Vizianagaram.

Hence this train will not touch Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru and Rajahmundry stations on the above dates, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 6:26:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/new-delhi-vizag-ap-express-to-run-on-diverted-route-on-november-9-and-13/article37284303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY