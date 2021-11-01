New Delhi - Vizag AP Express to run on diverted route on November 9 and 13

Train no. 02806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam AP Express, leaving New Delhi on November 9 and 13, will run on diverted route via Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh, Raygada and Vizianagaram.

Hence this train will not touch Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru and Rajahmundry stations on the above dates, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.