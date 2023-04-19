ADVERTISEMENT

New DCPUs, JJBs, SAAs and CWCs to be established in newly created districts in Andhra Pradesh

April 19, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government issues orders to recruit about 400 posts in new units, says WD&CW officials.

The Hindu Bureau

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department will open District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) in the State.

Government issued Orders for setting up new DCPUs, CWCs, SAAs and JJBs in the newly created districts. A children home will be established at Parvathipuram and Orders to this were issued by the State government recently.

Department of Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens will recruit 423 posts in various categories in the newly sanctioned units. The jobs will be recruited under contract, outsourcing and part time basis.

Notification will be issued for filling up the posts of programme managers, superintendent, programme officers, managers, accountants, protection officers, legal-cum-probation officers, social workers, counsellors, doctor, nurse, cook, educators, ayahs, art, craft and music teachers, yoga trainers, watchmen, data analysts, house keeping staff and other posts.

The child rights activists expressed happiness over setting up of the new DCPUs, CWCs, JJBs, SAAs and the children home, which will help to protect child rights in the State.

