New DCI Managing Director takes charge

G.Y.V. Victor assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of Dredging Corporation of India Limited, here on Monday.

This was the first top management senior appointment in DCI, since it was taken over by consortium of four ports — Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust — in a strategic divestment deal.

Mr. Victor was the first DCI cadet from all India Dredging Cadre. He had joined DCI as a dredge cadet in 1991 and worked with many international and national companies and gained rich experience in the field of dredging prior to joining DCI as the MD and the CEO.