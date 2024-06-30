New criminal laws to come into force in Andhra Pradesh from July 1

The Home Department has issued orders on the implementation of new criminal laws, with effective from July 1.

The three laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS)-2023, Bharathiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS)-2023 and Bharathiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)-2023, will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 (Monday), the order said.

The State government has issued orders for the appointment of the Special Executive Magistrates in all Police Commissionerates under the BNSS, 2023.

The government has also issued orders, conferring powers on all police officers and the men of the rank of head constables and above to be officers specially empowered under the BNSS, 2023. The orders also notified to have video-conferencing rooms at the district and mandal level for examination of witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Guntur Range Police conducted a virtual review meeting on the BNSS for SPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs and other staff of the five districts under its purview on June 30 (Sunday).

Following the directions of IG Sarvashreshta Tripati, Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, Palnadu SP Mallika Garg and retired IPS officer E. Damodar explained about the new laws to the officers.

In Eluru district, Additional SP G. Swaroopa Rani explained to the officers about the new laws, said Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi.