New COVID cases, casualties unabated in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

01 May 2021 00:46 IST

Nellore Collector asks authorities to keep only needy patients in hospitals

The intensity of the second wave of coronavirus did not come down even a wee bit in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as the viral disease claimed 14 more lives and infected 1,794 more persons in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases inched closer to 20,000 in the region as over 1,133 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 661 persons in Prakasam district tested positive in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Eight deaths in Nellore

The toll touched the 1,240 mark in the region as eight patients in SPSR Nellore district and six in Prakasam lost the battle against the disease during the period. The virus has so far claimed 628 lives in Prakasam and 612 in Nellore district.

The tally crossed the 1.53 lakh mark in the region with SPSR Nellore district accounting for about 82,000 cases so far and Prakasam district for the rest.

Hospitals in the two districts overflowed with patients as the positivity rate continued to be high when compared to the recovery rate. The number of new cases was more by over 1,200 when compared to recoveries as only 573 patients, including 425 in SPSR Nellore district, were discharged. The recovery rate which was over 99% till last month, dipped down further to 86.28%.

Reviewing the health situation, SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu exhorted the health professionals to decongest the hospitals by keeping only needy patients in hospitals and sending those requiring further monitoring of health condition in COVID-19 Care Centres. Only those with a roomy accommodation should be allowed to isolate as it had been found that patients in congested houses had expedited the spread.

Emphasising the need for allaying the fears of the patients by building confidence among them, he wanted the doctors to conduct an audit of oxygen and medicines availability on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, junior doctors at the Government General Hospital in Ongole won the hearts of patients and appreciation from doctors by working round the clock and helping patients recover. The freshers performed duties efficiently under the guidance of senior doctors, according to hospital Superintendent D. Sriramamurthy.

Longer wait for vaccine

Over 11,000 persons took the jab in Prakasam district till late on Friday, District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli said. The present stock of 10,000 doses would be kept aside for those requiring the second dose of vaccine. Those in the age group of 18 to 44 would have to wait as priority would be given to those aged above 45.