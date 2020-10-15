New courses sanctioned for private polytechnics

The government has given permission to private polytechnic institutions to introduce new diploma courses in web designing, 3D animation and graphics, animation and multi-media technology, packing technology and computer science and engineering (Artificial Intelligence) for the 2020-21 academic year.

In a G.O. issued on Wednesday, it said that the condition is that the institution shall be affiliated to the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) for the year 2020-21.

St. Mary’s Group of Institutions at Chebrolu village in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district has been permitted to introduce diploma courses in 3D animation and graphics, animation and multimedia technology and web designing.

Kakinada Institute of Technological Sciences at Ambikapalli Agraharam village of Ramachandrapuram mandal in East Godavari district has been permitted to introduce a new diploma course in packaging technology, while Kakinada Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women at Korangi in Tallarevu mandal in East Godavari district has been sanctioned a diploma course in 3D animation and graphics. The International School of Technology and Sciences for Women in East Gonagudem in Rajanagaram mandal of West Godavari district has been sanctioned a diploma course in computer science and engineering (Artificial Intelligence).

Candidates seeking admission in these courses should have passed SSC or an equivalent examination and the duration of each of the courses is three years, on par with existing diplomas in engineering branches.

Admissions will be conducted as per SBTET norms, through POLYCET.