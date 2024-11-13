ADVERTISEMENT

New counters opened at Tirumala for issuing Srivani darshan tickets

Updated - November 13, 2024 06:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Decision to open new counters taken following reports of devotees experiencing discomfort in queue at the previous counter, particularly during inclement weather, says TTD Additional EO

The Hindu Bureau

Simplifying the procedure of offline issuance of Srivani darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on Wednesday inaugurated new ticket dispensing counters at the rear of the Gokulam Conference Hall in Tirumala.  

Speaking to the media, Chowdary explained that the decision to open new counters was taken following reports of devotees experiencing discomfort in queue at the previous Srivani counter, particularly during inclement weather. ‘’Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by the devotees, particularly during the rainy season, multiple counters have been set up additionally at new premises enabling the devout obtain darshan tickets in a more convenient way,” he said.

About 900 Srivani darshan tickets are issued to the devotees on a daily basis. The simplified application he said has drastically reduced the issuing time to less than a minute from three to four minutes per ticket. A total of five counters are now in operation. 

Chief Engineer Satya Narayana, Deputy Eexecutive Officer Rajendra, Vigilance and Security Officer Surendra and other officials were also present.

