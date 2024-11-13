 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New counters opened at Tirumala for issuing Srivani darshan tickets

Decision to open new counters taken following reports of devotees experiencing discomfort in queue at the previous counter, particularly during inclement weather, says TTD Additional EO

Updated - November 13, 2024 06:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Simplifying the procedure of offline issuance of Srivani darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on Wednesday inaugurated new ticket dispensing counters at the rear of the Gokulam Conference Hall in Tirumala.  

Speaking to the media, Chowdary explained that the decision to open new counters was taken following reports of devotees experiencing discomfort in queue at the previous Srivani counter, particularly during inclement weather. ‘’Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by the devotees, particularly during the rainy season, multiple counters have been set up additionally at new premises enabling the devout obtain darshan tickets in a more convenient way,” he said.

About 900 Srivani darshan tickets are issued to the devotees on a daily basis. The simplified application he said has drastically reduced the issuing time to less than a minute from three to four minutes per ticket. A total of five counters are now in operation. 

Chief Engineer Satya Narayana, Deputy Eexecutive Officer Rajendra, Vigilance and Security Officer Surendra and other officials were also present.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.