New Consumer Protection Act a boon for people, says retired judge

03 January 2022 00:06 IST

Srikakulam Intellectual Forum holds awareness meet on latest provisions

President of Srikakulam Intellectual Forum and senior retired judge Pappala Jagannadha Rao on Sunday said that the new Consumer Protection Act-2019 and the new set of guidelines issues by the Union government a couple of days ago were a boon for consumers who were being cheated by product suppliers and traders. People buying goods online would also get justice if they were supplied inferior quality goods instead of the products shown in the advertisements.

Speaking at a consumer awareness programme organised by advocates, retired officials and representatives of various associations here, he said that the district commissions were allowed to take up complaints up to ₹50 lakh value and State commissions up to ₹2 crore value of goods and products.

“Misleading advertisements are a major concern. Apart from the companies concerned, the celebrities who act in those false advertisements will also face legal consequences hereafter as per the new Act. Establishment of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is a good step. It can handle cases involving products up to ₹10 crore value,” said Mr.Jagannadha Rao.

The forum members K. Poli Naidu, Annepu Satyanarayana, V. Shyam, Metta Annaji and others discussed issues such as non-issuance of bills and receipts by vendors, poor service for products during warranty period and rude response from traders when complaints were lodged.

The forum members assured consumers of assistance in filing cases in the district and State commissions.