New comprehensive sports policy soon to encourage talent: SAAP Chairman

The State government will soon bring out a comprehensive sports policy to provide training to talented sports persons and encourage them to win big in State, national and international level competitions, said Sports Authrority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman A. Ravi Naidu.

Addressing the media at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 29, Mr. Ravi Naidu said the government is already making efforts to bring out a policy to identify talent and bring out the best in them so as to make the State ‘Kreedandhra Pradesh’.

He accused the YSRCP government of using sports to achieve political ends and added that an investigation would be launched to find out where the funds to the tune of ₹119 crore, meant for ‘Aadudam Andhra’, went and lawful action would be initiated.

He recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure between 2014 and 2019, had inaugurated many indoor and outdoor stadiums, Kreeda Vikas Kendram (KVKs) and multipurpose stadiums. While 80% of the work was completed by 2019, the YSRCP government did not care to get the remaining work done, the chairman alleged. He said work on the construction of indoor and outdoor stadiums has been handed over to contractors, and 70% of the work is completed and that focus would be laid on utilising Khelo India funds.

“Despite financial hurdles, the Chief Minister is striving to host the national games in the State. Towards this goal, he has instructed all the officials concerned to work in coordination and ensure that all the necessary requirements are in place,” Mr. Ravi Naidu said, adding that they have already begun taking suggestions from various sports associations for this.

Mr. Ravi Naidu urged NRIs, industrialists, former sportspersons from the State to help the government in its goal of achieving international recognition for Andhra Pradesh.

