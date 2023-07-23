New complex fertilisers launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

July 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishana Phoschem Limited on Sunday introduced two complex fertilisers—Bharat DAP and Bharat NPK—at a launch programme here. The fertilisers will be sold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Munara Agro Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is the master distributor of the company.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Munara Agro Technologies Pvt. Ltd. directors J.N.A. Murthy and C.S.R. Naidu said the new products would significantly increase crop yield. Bharat DAP contains 18% nitrogen, which strengthens roots and allow the plants to grow healthy and withstand various climatic conditions. Bharat NPK fertiliser is a high quality fertiliser with excellent shelf life.

Mr. Naidu said they have taken steps to make the products easily accessible to farmers. Dealers would provide necessary technical advice to farmers, conduct free soil and water analysis and promote a balanced fertiliser use.

Krishana Phoschem Limited is a subsidiary of Ostwal Phoschem (India) Limited. Munara Agro Technologies Pvt. Ltd. GM Pavan Sai Praful was also present.

