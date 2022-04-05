New Collectors of Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts take charge

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and SP Ravi Sankar Reddy inaugurating the Collector’s Office at Narasaraopet on Monday . | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

April 05, 2022 01:07 IST

Y. Venugopala Reddy, an IAS officer belonging to the 2013 batch, took charge as Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur district on Monday.

M. Venugopal Reddy taking charge as the Collector of Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

After holding a brief review meeting with Joint Collector G. Rajakumari and Assistant Collector Subham Bansal, Mr. Reddy took part in Spandana, a grievance redressal programme.

Mr. Venugopala Reddy thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity and said he would strive for the all-round development of the district. Guntur district was on Monday reorganised to form Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts.

P. Vijaya, an IAS officer belonging to the 2013 batch, took charge as the Collector of Bapatla district while Siva Sankar Lotheti took charge as the Collector of Palnadu district. Later, they took part in a video conference with Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

K. Vijaya taking charge as the Collector of Bapatla district on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Bapatla and Narasaraopet even as locals were glued to the screens watching the Chief Minister speak. Cultural programmes highlighting the history of the new districts were held.