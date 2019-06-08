New Collector takes charge

I. Samuel Anand Kumar, an IAS officer of 2006 batch, on Friday assumed charge as Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur. Mr. Samuel succeeded Kona Sasidhar, IAS Officer of 2003 batch, who has been transferred, promoted as Commissioner, Civil Supplies. Soon after taking charge, Mr. Samuel said that he would ensure that the welfare schemes of the State Government is delivered to the beneficiaries directly and would give top priority to health and education sectors.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha were present.