Andhra Pradesh

New Collector takes charge

I. Samuel Anand Kumar, Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur

I. Samuel Anand Kumar, Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur   | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

Top priority will be given to health and education sectors, Samuel Anand Kumar says.

I. Samuel Anand Kumar, an IAS officer of 2006 batch, on Friday assumed charge as Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur. Mr. Samuel succeeded Kona Sasidhar, IAS Officer of 2003 batch, who has been transferred, promoted as Commissioner, Civil Supplies. Soon after taking charge, Mr. Samuel said that he would ensure that the welfare schemes of the State Government is delivered to the beneficiaries directly and would give top priority to health and education sectors.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha were present.

