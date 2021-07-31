New Collector takes charge in Vizianagaram

New Collector of Vizianagaram district, A. Surya Kumari, urged people from the district who have now settled down in other parts of the country or across the world to contribute to the development of their home towns.

“Mahakavi Gurajada Appa Rao, who lived most of his life in Vizianagaram district, had stressed that sacrificing some profit and ensuring service to others would ensure development of society,” Ms. Surya Kumari said.

She was previously posted as Managing Director of A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation and Executive Officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

After taking charge as Collector, Ms. Surya Kumari accepted only books and saplings instead of bouquets as gifts from people who came to greet her. After visiting the historic Pydimamba temple, Ms. Surya Kumari held a review meeting with officials and spoke to reporters regarding her plans for the development of the district.

She said that many prominent persons hailing from Vizianagaram had settled down in different parts of the country and their services would help the district in many ways. “Sharing of knowledge is the real wealth. Their ideas and suggestions would help many youngsters to grow in a proper direction. They will also be happy to serve their native place when a proper platform is created,” she said.

The Collector said she would give top priority to the agriculture sector as a majority of the people in the district were dependent on farming for their livelihood. She said she would help farmers adopt new technology and grow millets and commercial crops apart from paddy.