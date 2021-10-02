New Chief Secretary meets CM Jagan

New Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Vijayawada

02 October 2021 09:19 IST

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and his predecessor Adityanath Das called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday.

Mr. Sharma took charge on Thursday upon Mr. Das attaining superannuation.

Mr. Das, who has been appointed Chief Adviser to the government, will be based at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

Before the present posting, Mr. Sharma was Special Chief Secretary (planning and resource mobilisation).

Earlier, he was on deputation with the Central government as Director- General of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Mr. Sharma had worked as Commissioner of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam municipal corporations.

He had also worked as Director of the Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India, AMRUT, and the World Bank-supported urban capacity building programme.

Mr. Sharma had also worked as Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation. He had also been a consultant for the UN Habitat in Cambodia and the International Federation of Red Cross Societies.

He had served in various capacities at the State, national and international levels in a career spanning 37 years.