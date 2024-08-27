ADVERTISEMENT

New check posts set up to curb ganja smuggling in Vizianagaram district

Published - August 27, 2024 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

65 persons involved in ganja smuggling, sales and consumption were arrested in the last few weeks, says SP Vakul Jindal

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram police have set up new check posts at Pittada, Bobbili, Thummikapalli and Kottakki to curb ganja smuggling through the district. The old check post at Boddavara was strengthened with additional force as it is considered a sensitive area on the Araku and Visakhapatnam.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said 65 persons involved in ganja smuggling, sales and consumption were arrested in the last few weeks. He said 22 ganja smuggling cases were already filed.

He said that five special teams were formed to coordinate with the police of other districts and neighbouring States to curb the menace. He hoped that ganja consumption would also come down very soon as the department had been creating awareness among the people about the repercussions of consumption or trading of ganja.

