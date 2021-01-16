New chariot equipped withhydraulic brake system

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday said the new chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasmiha Swamy temple at Antarvedi village in East Godavari has hydraulic brake system and it prevents any damage to the structure during processions.

The wooden chariot, built by spending ₹90 lakh, will be commissioned in the ensuing annual ‘kalyanotsav’ scheduled to be held in February. It may be recalled that the chariot was gutted in October last.

Speaking to newsmen at the temple, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said the brake system was found to be working well during the test conducted on Friday.

“Given the height of the chariot, it needs some protection system to withstand the heavy pressure during processions,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.