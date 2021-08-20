New chairperson of VMRDA takes over

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:25 IST

Vijaya Nirmala succeeds Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao who died of COVID last year

YSR Congress Party leader Akramani Vijaya Nirmala took charge as the new chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Thursday.

Ms. Vijaya Nirmala signed her appointment letter in the presence of Tourism Minster Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

The post of VMRDA Chairperson was lying vacant since October 2020, after the demise of former chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao. Ms. Vijaya Nirmala thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing her to the post. A large number of YSRCP supporters, followers and other political representatives attended the programme.

Ms. Vijaya Nirmala had contested as MLA from Visakhapatnam (East) Constituency in the 2019 elections. She lost to V. Ramakrishna Babu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She had played an active role in the recent civic body elections.

After taking charge, she promised to improve the functioning of the VMRDA.

In another programme, K.K. Raju took oath as chairman of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP). Minister for Housing Ranganadha Raju, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLCs, MLAs, NREDCAP MD S.V. Ramana Reddy and a large number of party workers participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Minister Ranganadha Raju described Vizag as a ‘political hub’ with the maximum number of corporation chairpersons coming from the city. Referring to the ‘Navaratnalu’, housing and other welfare programmes being implemented by the government, he said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on meeting the people directly but the pandemic has come in the way.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister has given 80% of the nominated posts to candidates from the BC/SC/ST and minority communities. Mr. Raju was rewarded with the post for his immense contribution to the success of the party candidates in the GVMC elections in his capacity as North Constituency in-charge of the YSRCP.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and G. Babu Rao were among those who spoke.