New chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metro Region takes over

VISAKHAPATNAM:

19 August 2021 16:21 IST

The post of VMRDA Chairperson was lying vacant since October 2020, after the demise of it’s former chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao.

The YSR Congress Party leader Akramani Vijaya Nirmala has taken charge as the new chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at the office here on Thursday. She signed the appointment letter in the presence of Tourism Minster M. Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Ms. Vijaya Nirmala thanked Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her the opportunity. A large number of the YSRCP supporters, followers and other political representatives attended the programme.

It may be remembered that Ms. Vijaya Nirmala had contested as MLA for East Constituency during the 2019 elections.

However, she has lost to her opponent V. Ramakrishna Babu of the TDP. She had played an active role in the recently held civic body elections.

In another programme, K.K. Raju has taken oath as chairman of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP). Minister for Housing Ranganadha Raju, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLCs, MLAs, NREDCAP MD S. V. Ramana Reddy and a large number of party workers participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Minister Ranganadha Raju described Visakhapatnam as a ‘political hub’ with the maximum number of corporation chairpersons coming from the city. Referring to the ‘Navaratnalu’, housing and other welfare programmes being implemented by the government, he said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on meeting the people directly but the pandemic has come in the way.

Mr. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister has given 80% of the nominated posts to candidates from the BC/SC/ST and Minority communities. K. K. Raju was rewarded with the post for his immense contribution to the success of the party candidates in the GVMC elections in his capacity as North Constituency in charge of the YSR Congress Party.

Visakhapatnam MP M. V. V. Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and G. Babu Rao were among those who spoke.