New cases touch an all-time high in State

10,830 new infections take the tally to 3,82,469; 10 of the 81 deaths reported in Chittoor

The State witnessed 10,830 new COVID-19 infections — the biggest in a single day so far — and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The biggest single-day spike of 10,820 cases was last reported on August 9.

The tally of cases went up to 3,82,469, while the death toll crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,541.

Positivity rate

The number of active cases stood at 92,208. The recovery rate increased to 74.97% with the discharge of 2,86,720 patients so far, who included 8,473 discharged in the last one day.

So far, 34.18 lakh samples had been tested, which included 61,838 samples in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of these tests was 11.19%. The tests per million ratio was 64,020. At 0.93%, the death rate continues to stay below 1%.

With more fatalities in the last 10 days, the toll in Chittoor district increased to 360. It reported eight deaths in the last one day.

The total death toll and the new fatalities (both in brackets) in other districts were as follows: East Godavari (354 & 11), Guntur (350 & 4), Kurnool (342 & 5), Anantapur (299 & 6), West Godavari (270 & 6), Visakhapatnam (262 & 5), Krishna (260 & 5), Prakasam (252 & 9), Nellore (238 & 5), Srikakulam (220 & 4), Kadapa (185 & 8) and Vizianagaram (149 & 5).

Meanwhile, the following four districts reported more than 1,000 new infections — East Godavari (1,528), Nellore (1,168), Visakhapatnam (1,156) and West Godavari (1,065).

They were followed by Chittoor (913), Prakasam (786), Kurnool (745), Anantapur (728), Kadapa (728), Srikakulam (618), Vizianagaram (564), Guntur (532) and Krishna (299).

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (53,567), Kurnool (40,845), Anantapur (36,948), Visakhapatnam (32,717), Guntur (32,308), West Godavari (32,244), Chittoor (32,205), Nellore (25,443), Kadapa (22,411), Srikakulam (20,104), Prakasam (18,661), Vizianagaram (17,471) and Krishna (14,650).