New cases take a further dip in State

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 23:42 IST

Recovery rate in 11 districts is more than 90%; death rate remains highest in Krishna

The State has reported 5,145 new COVID-19 infections and 31 deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

With this, the infection tally went up to 7,44,864 and the death toll increased to 6,159, which was 0.83% of the former.

The number of recoveries was inching closer to the seven lakh. So far, 6,91,040 persons, including 6,110 in the last one day, recovered. The recovery rate was 92.77%. The number of active cases further came down to 47,665.

For the first time, the recovery rate in 11 districts was more than 90% and it was more than 89% in the remaining two districts. The death rate remained highest in Krishna at 1.57%. Chittoor had the second-highest death rate of 1.01%. In the remaining districts, the death rate was less than 1%.

Anantapur, which crossed the 60,000-mark in terms of positive cases, had the highest recovery rate of 96.55%. It was followed by Kurnool (96.33%). Krishna had the lowest recovery rate of 89.48% because of increasing number of deaths. A similar situation was seen in Chittoor, whose recovery rate was 89.80%.

Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted crossed 64 lakh and reached 64.20 lakh, including 70,521 samples tested in the last one day. While the overall positivity rate was 11.60%, the figure in the last one day was 7.30%, the lowest in three months.

West Godavari reported the highest number of new infections and surpassed Chittoor and East Godavari, which had been witnessing biggest spike in cases of late. Prakasam reported the highest number of new deaths.

New cases, deaths

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (862 & 1), Chittoor (757 & 4), East Godavari (738 & 3), Prakasam (486 & 5), Kadapa (352 & 1), Guntur (342 & 1), Nellore (310 & 3), Krishna (310 & 3), Anantapur (285 & 3), Kurnool (211 & 1), Vizianagaram (194 & 1), Visakhapatnam (159 & 4) and Srikakulam (139 & 1).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,04,636), West Godavari (73,391), Chittoor (68,903), Anantapur (60,285) Guntur (58,941), Kurnool (57,811), Nellore (56,068), Prakasam (53,488), Visakhapatnam (52,037), Kadapa (47,097), Srikakulam (41,323), Vizianagaram (36,969) and Krishna (31,020).