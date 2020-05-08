New cases fall to single digit in Kurnool

There has been a downtrend in the number of COVID-19 positive cases getting reported from Kurnool district for the past two days with only seven cases each registered on Friday and Thursday. While the number of positive cases got reduced to single digit, the number of persons getting discharged significantly increased on consecutive days.

A noteworthy turn of events has been the discharge of 14 patients from the first-ever COVID Care Centre at Chaitanya College. All of the 14 were asymptomatic and treated in a more non-formal hospital set up and sent home on Friday after they tested negative twice.

A total of 27 persons, including a 80-year-old man from the city and a 1- year and 4-months old child, were discharged on Friday.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that the total number of discharged patients had gone up to 218 so far.

There were two deaths in the GGH taking the total number of deaths to 14 in the district, that recorded 547 positive cases with two cases each coming from Kurnool and Nandyal and one from Adoni. There are 315 patients getting treated in the district.

Both the dead were from Kurnool city and one of them was 76-year-old.

Central team’s visit

Meanwhile, the District Collector said the Central Public Health experts team visit Kurnool on Saturday evening and will be there for six days to take stock of all aspects of the fight against the pandemic. He held a meeting with all the officials involved in the fight against the COVID at which Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji, Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetty and trainee Collector Vidhekare were present.