New cases fall to 679 in Nellore, Prakasam

CPI(M) State secretary blames Central and State govts. for large no. of deaths

Continuing with the downward trend, new COVID infections fell to a little over 600 while 1,800-plus patients recovered in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

However, COVID deaths continued unabated as 10 more patients, six in Prakasam district and four in SPSR Nellore district, succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday.

With this, the toll rose to 1,691 in the region. So far, 858 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 833 patients in Prakasam have lost the battle against the viral disease, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The cumulative tally rose marginally to a little over 2.33 lakh as fresh cases declined to 679--232 in SPSR Nellore district and 447 in Prakasam district-- the lowest during the second wave of coronavirus.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by 1,147. As many as 1,826 patients-- 1,243 in Prakasam and 583 patients in SPSR Nellore district-- recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to about 23,000. The recovery rate improved further to 89.37%.

Meanwhile, Communist party of India (Marxist) State Secretary P. Madhu visited the COVID isolation centre set up by the Dachuri Rami Reddy Science centre in Ongole and assured the patients of best treatment for the disease.

The Union and State governments were responsible for the large number of deaths during the second wave of coronavirus, he said. Religious events like Kumbh Mela turned out to be a hotbed of infections.

. A team of doctors also took care of over 400 patients taking treatment at home in Prakasam district, said CPI(M) District Secretary P.Anjaneyulu.