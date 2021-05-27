New cases declining in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM

27 May 2021 23:22 IST

Many hospital beds are now vacant, says Collector

In an encouraging development, new COVID-19 infections are on a significant decline in Srikakulam district, thanks to the strict implementation of the curfew and a heightened awareness among people.

The average daily count, which stood at 1,500 till two weeks ago, has now come down to 600-800. The district reported 679 new cases on Thursday, out of 4,829 samples. Currently, 11,842 persons are recovering from COVID in the district. Of these, 1,472 persons have been admitted to hospital while 1,021 persons are being treated at COVID Care Centres. The remaining 9,349 persons are in home isolation with mild symptoms. The district’s total caseload stands at 1,06,862.

The demand for hospital beds has also come down in Srikakulam, Palasa and other places. Speaking to The Hindu, Collector J. Nivas said that 250 beds out of 1,700 oxygen-equipped beds have remained unoccupied since the past couple of days.

“Curfew rules have helped a lot in controlling the spread of the pandemic in towns like Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa, Itchapuram and other places. But COVID protocols are not being followed properly in villages. We request the local public representatives to take the initiative in controlling the pandemic in rural areas. Acting on suggestions given by the district administration, a few sarpanches are taking special care to improve sanitation in their villages and are ensuring that people remain indoors after noon,” he said.

“Compared to urban residents, villagers have to take a lot more care as medical facilities are scarce in rural areas. The same is being explained to everyone in door-to-door campaigns,” said Nadukuditi Rajani, sarpanch of Bantupalli of Ranasthalam mandal, Srikakulam district.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar directed all Station House Officers to ensure lockdown rules in semi-urban and rural areas too as many villagers were moving around in public without any fear of COVID-19. He asked them not to allow anyone to violate curfew rules.