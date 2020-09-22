New cases come down to 190 in Kurnool

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

22 September 2020 00:13 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the decline in Kurnool and Anantapur districts for the past one week and on Monday, Kurnool registered just 190 new cases, and Anantapur registered 505 new cases.

The number of fatalities in Anantapur district at 451, however, surpassed Kurnool with 447 and the cumulative number of positive cases going up to 54,219 in Kurnool was slightly higher than that of 53,342 in Anantapur district. While five new deaths were recorded in Anantapur in the last 24 hours, three were registered in Kurnool district.

Currently, the number of active cases also has seen a drastic fall in Anantapur district with only 2,996 active cases. In Kurnool, 2,868 patients are getting treatment in hospitals and COVID Care Centres.