New buildings opened on AP NIT campus

TADEPALLIGUDEM

28 October 2020 00:47 IST

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assures sanction of ₹350 crore under second phase of construction

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the new buildings on the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh, at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

The Ministers, along with Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Mridula Ramesh, NIT Director C.S.P. Rao and in-charge Registrar Dinesh P. Sankar Reddy opened the new buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suresh said that the NIT management has submitted a proposal for construction of other structures, estimated at a cost of ₹350 crore in the second phase, and appealed to Mr. Pokhriyal to sanction the amount.

Responding to Mr. Suresh’s request, the Union Minister said the Government of India has sanctioned ₹415 crore in the first phase for NIT AP, and assured to grant budget for taking up construction works under the second phase.

Director Prof. Rao said incubation centres, industry-collaborative research centres, quarters for faculty and administrative staff, additional laboratories and classrooms will come up in the second phase on the campus.

The Ministers praised the NIT management for constructing the academic building, hostels, laboratory, guesthouse and other structures for the institute and preparing the project report for the next phase of construction.

The Director explained the achievements of the NIT, introduction of new courses, placements and industry-academic relationship being made by the institute’s management.

Additional Director General Madan Mohan, and heads and deans of various departments of NIT AP participated.