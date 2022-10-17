New bridge proposed across Dabba canal in Yeleru irrigation system in A.P.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla has directed the Yeleru irrigation system engineers to prepare estimations and reports for the proposed bridge across Dabba canal in Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district.

In October 2020, a 75-year-old bridge collapsed during the Yeleru floods at Kandrakota village. The 40-metre bridge connects Kandrakota village and Toorpu Pakala village, providing access to thousands of acres of agriculture land in the Peddapuram mandal.

On Monday, Ms. Krithika and Peddapuram Divisional Executive Engineer (Irrigation-Yeleru irrigation system) D.V. Ramgopal inspected the bridge site. The cost of the new bridge was estimated at over ₹3 crore.

“A temporary facility will be provided to cross the canal. The irrigation and revenue officials will prepare the project report for construction of a new bridge at the same site,” according to Ms. Krithika.

The local farmers appealed to the Collector to speed up the project as they needed to cross the canal to attend the farm work and transport the harvest. Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer J. Seetarama Rao and other officials were present.