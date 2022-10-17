New bridge proposed across Dabba canal in Yeleru irrigation system in A.P.

A 75-year-old bridge collapsed there during Yeleru flood in 2020

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
October 17, 2022 22:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla has directed the Yeleru irrigation system engineers to prepare estimations and reports for the proposed bridge across Dabba canal in Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district. 

In October 2020, a 75-year-old bridge collapsed during the Yeleru floods at Kandrakota village. The 40-metre bridge connects Kandrakota village and Toorpu Pakala village, providing access to thousands of acres of agriculture land in the Peddapuram mandal.  

On Monday, Ms. Krithika and Peddapuram Divisional Executive Engineer (Irrigation-Yeleru irrigation system) D.V. Ramgopal inspected the bridge site. The cost of the new bridge was estimated at over ₹3 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A temporary facility will be provided to cross the canal. The irrigation and revenue officials will prepare the project report for construction of a new bridge at the same site,” according to Ms. Krithika. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The local farmers appealed to the Collector to speed up the project as they needed to cross the canal to attend the farm work and transport the harvest. Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer J. Seetarama Rao and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app