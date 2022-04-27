New born baby sold away for ₹2 lakh, rescued

Baby rescued, shifted to Sishu Gruha; mother was mentally unsound, says officials

In yet another case of sale of a newborn baby, a one-month-old girl was reportedly sold away for ₹2 lakh in Nidadavole.

Women Development and Child Welfare Officials (WD&CW) and the police rescued the baby late on Wednesday night, and shifted the infant to the Sishu Gruha in Eluru.

According to the Dharmajigudem police of Eluru district, a pregnant woman, who was reportedly mentally unsound was rescued on March 23. She was admitted in the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the doctor referred the woman for better health care for delivery.

The Dharmajigudem police shifted her to Charla Susheelamma Old Age Home, located at Nidadavole, where the woman delivered a female baby the same day.

The home organisers admitted her in the local government hospital. Doctors discharged her after two days as the health condition of both the mother and the baby was good.

However, the home management through a private clinic, allegedly sold away the baby to a childless couple for ₹2 lakh in Nidadavole.

On receiving information, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), along with Nidadavole police swung into action on Wednesday, rescued the baby and shifted her to Sishu Gruha at Eluru. Both the mother and infant are safe. The WD&CW officials are investigating the case further, the police said.

This is the second such case reported in Eluru district in the last month. A newborn was sold away by an RMP in Chintalapudi a few days ago. Police registered a case and took up investigation on the child selling racket in the district.