Andhra Pradesh

New body of cricket players’ association elected

The new body of the Men and Women Cricket Players’ Association of Andhra Pradesh was elected in the general body meeting held in the city on Sunday.

According to a release, G.J.J. Raju was elected as the president of the association, V.S. Patel as vice-president, K. Ravi Shankar as general secretary, Ashfaq Rahim Khan as joint secretary and N. Madhukar as treasurer. K.S. Nagesh and Salma Banu were elected as executive members.

Over 40 members of the association attended the meeting and elected the new office bearers. The election was overseen by Andhra Cricket Association’s Chief Finance Officer Y.V.S. Jagannadha Rao. Retired Income Tax Commissioner K. Ajay Kumar was the electoral officer.

The association consisting of former Ranji players from across the country was formed in 2017 and now has 109 members.


