New body of A.P. Badminton Association takes charge

Office-bearers of the A.P. Badminton Association after assuming charge in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

May 20, 2022 23:43 IST

The new body of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA) assumed office here on Friday. The 21-member body, which was elected unanimously, would be in office up to 2026, said returning officer Ch. Madhava Rao.

The new officer-bearers were Mukkala Dwarakanath (president); eight vice-presidents; P. Ankamma Chowdary (general secretary); Kodali Tanuja (treasurer); five joint secretaries; and an equal number of executive members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assistant returning officer P. Mallikarjuna Babu and observer from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh K. Bhaskar said the body was elected unanimously as per rules.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dwarakanath said the APBA would develop stadia and in educational institutions. The association would also help young sportsmen and women, especially those hailing from the rural areas, improve their skills.